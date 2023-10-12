Havelock area crash leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver faces impaired driving charges following a crash northeast of the village of Havelock, Ont., early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road 48 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Officers determined the vehicle went through an intersection, left the roadway, and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Police say officers determined the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to hospital for her injuries.

The 45-year-old woman from Havelock was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 14.