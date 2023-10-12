Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Havelock area crash leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 10:14 am
A Havelock, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Oct. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A Havelock, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Oct. 12, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver faces impaired driving charges following a crash northeast of the village of Havelock, Ont., early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road 48 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Officers determined the vehicle went through an intersection, left the roadway, and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Police say officers determined the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to hospital for her injuries.

Trending Now

The 45-year-old woman from Havelock was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 14.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices