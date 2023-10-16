Drunk driver crashes through Owen Sound home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a home on the east side of Owen Sound, Ont., had an early morning wake-up when someone crashed through the front of their house over the weekend, police say.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Owen Sound police responded to a call about a motor vehicle colliding with a house on the east side of Owen Sound.

Police say they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado embedded inside the front of the home.

Officers say it was evident the truck drove over the front lawn and onto the porch and crashed through the front wall of the house, coming to rest in the living room.

The collision caused a significant amount of structural damage, police say.

The homeowners were sleeping at the time of the crash but police say fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police say following an investigation they determined the driver had been consuming alcohol and was impaired.

He was arrested and taken to the police station for further breath testing, where it was determined his blood alcohol concentration was over two and a half times the legal limit.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court next month.