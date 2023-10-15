Police take 4 into custody following overnight crash in Brampton, Ont.

Four people were taken into custody in Brampton early Sunday morning on allegations they fled the scene of a crash involving two vehicles.
Peel Regional Polic said a collision was reported around Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m.
Police said one driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. Four male suspects fled the scene on foot and were all arrested.
Parts of both Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road were closed after the crash for an investigation.
