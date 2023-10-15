Menu

Crime

Police take 4 into custody following overnight crash in Brampton, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 10:08 am
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Four suspects fled on foot and were arrested. Isaac Callan/Global News
Four people were taken into custody in Brampton early Sunday morning on allegations they fled the scene of a crash involving two vehicles.

Peel Regional Polic said a collision was reported around Bramalea Road and Clark Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said one driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. Four male suspects fled the scene on foot and were all arrested.

Trending Now

Parts of both Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road were closed after the crash for an investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

