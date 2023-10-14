Man charged in fatal stabbing in New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Homicide investigators say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on Friday.

On Friday, New Westminster police officers responded to a call “for service” around 5:09 p.m.

When officers arrived at the 200-block of Suzuki Street, next to Annacis Island, they found a 46-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said she died shortly after at the scene.

“First responders identified a suspect at the scene, a 57-year-old man, whom they took into custody,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and continues to work closely in partnership with the New Westminster Police Department and the BC Coroners Service.”

IHIT has identified the victim as Kulwant Kaur of New Westminster, in hopes of advancing its investigation.

On Saturday, a charge of second-degree murder was laid against 57-year-old Balvir Singh of New Westminster.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between family members,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.