Crime

2 men charged, 3rd still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Oshawa murder: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 5:07 pm
Two men have been arrested and a third is still wanted for the murder of a man in Oshawa earlier this year, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a home on Court Street at around 9:50 a.m. on March 6 to assist the Oshawa Fire Department.

Firefighters had responded to a house fire and extinguished the blaze.

One person, later identified as Amaar Jawaid, was located in the home dead, police said.

Police said earlier this year that its homicide unit had taken over investigating the blaze after a post-mortem was completed that “determined the victim suffered trauma to the body, which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide.”

Police said that on Thursday, Durham police’s homicide unit, with assistance from the gun and gang enforcement unit and Peel Regional Police tactical support, executed two warrants in Brampton and Oshawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Brampton men, 22-year-old Rameish Anthony and 22-year-old Kaydean Urquhart-Brown, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Earlier this week, Durham police said a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for 37-year-old Tweed, Ont., resident Josh Bickle, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

He remains outstanding.

Police said he is currently on charges for a violent sex assault and is required to wear an ankle monitor, but it’s believed he has removed the bracelet.

He’s known to frequent the Tweed and Belleville areas, has ties to the Oshawa area and also east coast provinces, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

2 men charged, 3rd still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Oshawa murder: police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Durham Regional Police
