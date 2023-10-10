Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in Oshawa murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for a murder that happened in Oshawa earlier this year, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a home on Court Street at around 9:50 a.m. on March 6 to assist Oshawa fire crews.

Firefighters had responded to a house fire and extinguished the blaze.

One person, later identified as Amaar Jawaid, was located in the home dead, police said.

Police said earlier this year that its homicide unit had taken over investigating the blaze after a post-mortem was completed that “determined the victim suffered trauma to the body, which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide.”

In an update Tuesday, police said 37-year-old Tweed, Ont., resident Josh Bickle is now wanted for second-degree murder.

Police said he is currently on charges for a violent sex assault and is required to wear an ankle monitor, but it’s believed he has removed the bracelet.

Officers are now appealing to the public for help in finding him.

Police said he’s known to frequent the Tweed and Belleville areas, has ties to the Oshawa area and also east coast provinces.

“Investigators are urging Bickle to contact counsel and turn himself into police,” police said.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting Bickle to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent.”

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

