Woman taken to trauma centre after being shot in Pickering

A woman was taken to a trauma centre after she was shot in Pickering on Thursday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residential complex on Kingston Road, just west of Brock Road, at around 10:50 p.m.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information in the case.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or video footage relating to the shooting to come forward.