Woman taken to trauma centre after being shot in Pickering

A woman was taken to a trauma centre after she was shot in Pickering on Thursday, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residential complex on Kingston Road, just west of Brock Road, at around 10:50 p.m.
Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
There is no word on any suspect information in the case.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or video footage relating to the shooting to come forward.
More on Crime
- London, Ont. attack trial: Accused testifies he stabbed himself for breaking promise to God
- Canada’s most wanted: Family of Calgary mother of five hopes for ‘justice’
- N.B. teen charged with manslaughter in death of 11-year-old boy
- Alberta receives federal money over 4 years to tackle gender-based violence
Comments