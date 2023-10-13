Menu

Crime

Woman taken to trauma centre after being shot in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 3:35 pm
Durham Regional Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of the Pickering, Ont., shooting on Thursday. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of the Pickering, Ont., shooting on Thursday. Global News
A woman was taken to a trauma centre after she was shot in Pickering on Thursday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residential complex on Kingston Road, just west of Brock Road, at around 10:50 p.m.

Officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

There is no word on any suspect information in the case.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or video footage relating to the shooting to come forward.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

