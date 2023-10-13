Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite flat in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2023 12:32 pm
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. View image in full screen
The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. The CEO of the company that operates the Toronto Stock Exchange says most of this country's small- and mid-sized companies are unprepared for expected new climate disclosure requirements. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim. AVE, djs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index struggled to find direction in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.65 of a point at 19,499.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.83 points at 33,688.97. The S&P 500 index was down 11.07 points at 4,338.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 112.73 points at 13,461.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The November crude contract was up US$2.89 at US$85.80 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$48.90 at US$1,931.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.57 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices