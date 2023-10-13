S&P/TSX composite flat in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index struggled to find direction in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.65 of a point at 19,499.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.83 points at 33,688.97. The S&P 500 index was down 11.07 points at 4,338.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 112.73 points at 13,461.49.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.22 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.89 at US$85.80 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$3.23 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$48.90 at US$1,931.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.57 a pound.