Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Moving severely ill hospital patients in Gaza a ‘death sentence’, WHO warns

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 13, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: '‘The health system is going to collapse’: Gaza’s largest hospital overwhelmed'
‘The health system is going to collapse’: Gaza’s largest hospital overwhelmed
More than two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip are caught in the crosshairs of Israel and Hamas' violence, and Gaza's largest public healthcare complex is struggling to treat injured civilians. Dawna Friesen speaks with Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a British-Palestinian plastic and reconstructive surgeon who flew out from London to Gaza help, about how Al-Shifa hospital is being overwhelmed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization said on Friday local health authorities in Gaza had informed it that it was impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from northern Gaza after Israel’s military called for civilians to relocate south within 24 hours.

“There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators,” said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

“So moving those people is a death sentence. Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel.”

WHO, which already warned that hospitals in the Gaza Strip were at a “breaking point,” said hospitals in the south of the Gaza Strip were overflowing, while the two major hospitals in the north had already exceeded their combined 760-bed capacity.

Click to play video: 'Israel, Hamas exchange rocket fire as death toll rises'
Israel, Hamas exchange rocket fire as death toll rises

“Hospitals have only a few hours of electricity each day as they are forced to ration depleting fuel reserves and rely on generators to sustain the most critical functions,” Jasarevic said. “And even those functions will have to cease in a few days
when fuel stocks run out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jasarevic added that this would have a devastating impact on injured people requiring surgery, patients in intensive care units and newborns reliant on incubators.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Austin says U.S. ‘fully ready’ to send Israel more military aid amid looming invasion of Gaza'
Austin says U.S. ‘fully ready’ to send Israel more military aid amid looming invasion of Gaza

The Gaza Strip is also experiencing a shortage of hospital blood banks and medicine, WHO said.

“Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, if fuel, water, food and life-saving health and humanitarian supplies cannot be urgently delivered to the Gaza Strip amidst the complete blockage,” Jasarevic said.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Rachel More and Christina Fincher)

More on Health
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices