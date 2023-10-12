Calgary police launch hate crime awareness campaign with Cavalry FC

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is teaming up with Cavalry FC to kick off “Report Hate”, a campaign to bring awareness to hate crimes, the impact on victims, and how to report them.

Hate-motivated offences include assault, theft, vandalism, or any other crime, where the offender’s actions were motivated by hate, bias, or prejudice towards the victim’s personal characteristics such as religion, race, ethnicity, country of origin.

“One in three Albertans have experienced hate.” Calgary police said in a statement Thursday. “Hate impacts more than just the victim; entire communities can be affected by one act of hate.”

2:46 Victim of Vancouver hate crime speaks to Global News

Police say hate crimes and incidents are underreported due to mistrust of police, fear of retaliation, language or cultural barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal of Report Hate is to break those barriers and educate Calgarians about how and why to report hate crime incidents.

On Oct. 14, Calgary police’s Hate Crime Prevention Team will attend the Cavalry FC match to spread awareness on their campaign “Report Hate” and say they hope to build community connections to ensure people feel safe in their city.

If you would like to report a crime, call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.