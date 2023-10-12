Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 12:37 pm
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.78 points at 19,563.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.95 points at 33,741.92. The S&P 500 index was up 1.77 points at 4,378.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.94 points at 13,698.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$84.62 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$3.37 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.80 at US$1,884.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

