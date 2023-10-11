Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police reassure residents ‘no credible threats’ to Toronto Jewish communities

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 9:23 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are reassuring local residents there are “no credible threats” to Jewish communities in the city after suggestions of coordinated actions began to circulate online.

Multiple reports on social media suggested Hamas was calling for a global day of violence in support of their cause. One post on the social media platform X, previously Twitter, had 2.3 million views, while others were seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

Israel declared war on Hamas, which the Canadian government lists as a terror group, after it launched a bloody attack on Saturday. Thousands of people in both Israel and Gaza have died since the attack and retaliatory airstrikes.

Rumours and reports of Hamas’ call for violence around the world sparked concern, including in Canada.

The Conservative Party of Canada issued a statement calling for a coordinated government response to protect Jewish spaces like schools and synagogues. The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, a Jewish group in the city, said it was proactively communicating with police about any threats.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Toronto police reassured residents that investigators were not aware of any threats they believed were credible.

“In response to the terror attack in Israel last weekend, (Toronto police) immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities, along with cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city,” the force said in a statement.

“People can expect to see a continued, increased police presence.”

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices