Police reassure residents ‘no credible threats’ to Toronto Jewish communities

Police in Toronto are reassuring local residents there are “no credible threats” to Jewish communities in the city after suggestions of coordinated actions began to circulate online.

Multiple reports on social media suggested Hamas was calling for a global day of violence in support of their cause. One post on the social media platform X, previously Twitter, had 2.3 million views, while others were seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

Israel declared war on Hamas, which the Canadian government lists as a terror group, after it launched a bloody attack on Saturday. Thousands of people in both Israel and Gaza have died since the attack and retaliatory airstrikes.

Rumours and reports of Hamas’ call for violence around the world sparked concern, including in Canada.

The Conservative Party of Canada issued a statement calling for a coordinated government response to protect Jewish spaces like schools and synagogues. The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, a Jewish group in the city, said it was proactively communicating with police about any threats.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Toronto police reassured residents that investigators were not aware of any threats they believed were credible.

“In response to the terror attack in Israel last weekend, (Toronto police) immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities, along with cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city,” the force said in a statement.

“People can expect to see a continued, increased police presence.”