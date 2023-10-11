Menu

Crime

18-year-old Regina man faces 10 charges following firearm incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 2:13 pm
Regina Police Service
An 18-year-old man faces 10 charges after police officers responded to a report of a firearms incident in the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street. File / Global News
An 18-year-old Regina man has been charged after police responded to a firearms incident.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated it located a man walking in the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. The man was carrying what was believed to be a firearm.

“Police commanded the male to stop and show his hands, but the male ran from police,” the RPS stated in a release.

“The male subsequently stopped and a physical altercation with police occurred. Police ultimately apprehended the male who was then taken into custody. A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were recovered on his person.”

The RPS laid 10 charges against Storm Blueeyes, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

Police stated that Blueeyes made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

