18-year-old Regina man faces 10 charges following firearm incident

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Regina man has been charged after police responded to a firearms incident.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated it located a man walking in the area of 6th Avenue and Garnet Street on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. The man was carrying what was believed to be a firearm.

“Police commanded the male to stop and show his hands, but the male ran from police,” the RPS stated in a release.

“The male subsequently stopped and a physical altercation with police occurred. Police ultimately apprehended the male who was then taken into custody. A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were recovered on his person.”

The RPS laid 10 charges against Storm Blueeyes, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that Blueeyes made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.