Okanagan weather: Sunny finish to week, but cloudy start for weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 4:04 pm
A chance of showers slides through the Okanagan on Saturday.
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine returns to the Okanagan weather forecast, thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

As a result, Thursday’s temperatures will climb to around 17 C in the afternoon.

For Friday, partly cloudy skies return to finish the workweek, with afternoon highs reaching the upper teens before clouds roll in for the night.

A mostly cloudy Saturday is expected for the Okanagan, with a daytime high around 17 C, along with a chance of showers.

A chance of showers lingers early Sunday before skies start to clear during the day, with an afternoon high of around 17 C once again.

Clouds linger into early next week with a risk of showers and daytime highs in the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

