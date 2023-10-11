Menu

Crime

Pair of stolen vehicles recovered after thefts in Fergus last weekend

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 11, 2023 8:36 am
file photo View image in full screen
FILE: An OPP cruiser. OPP
Wellington OPP say a pair of vehicles have been found after they were stolen from the same neighbourhood on the long weekend.

OPP said a pick-up truck was stolen from a home in Fergus on Sunday before it was recovered on Strathallan Street.

Later that night, an SUV was stolen from a residence on Gzowski Street and found on Andrew Street.

Police believe there may have been other vehicles in the area broken into.

OPP are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

