Crime

Man arrested for assaults and multiple break and enters, South Simcoe Police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 9:57 am
South Simcoe Police. View image in full screen
South Simcoe Police. Twitter / South Simcoe police
A repeat offender is facing multiple charges related to breaking and entering and assault shortly after his release from custody in Bradford.

On Saturday at about 12:20 a.m., police went to a home in the area of Holland Street East and Bingham Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury after a man was reported to be lurking around a home.

Police say a resident reported that he had confronted an unknown man who he said was looking into the resident’s vehicle while it was parked in the driveway.

The man then reportedly tried to attack the resident who retreated into his house.

Police say the man then reportedly tried to break into the house while threatening the victim. Police arrived at the scene and the man was arrested.

A 36-year-old Bradford man was charged with assault, breaking and entering, and uttering threats. He was released at 7:15 a.m. with a future court date.

Just over an hour later, around 8:23 a.m., police were sent to a home in the area of Bingham Street and Centre Street in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a break-in and assault report, this time involving a female resident.

Trending Now

Police say the man fled the scene before police arrived but was arrested without incident at a home in the area of Line 8 and Barrie Street.

Police say the victim and the man know each other.

The 36-year-old man was also charged with breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

The man was held for a bail hearing.

