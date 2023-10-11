Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers’ trial

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 6:38 am
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume Wednesday with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents. Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Monday, September 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle. View image in full screen
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume Wednesday with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents. Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Monday, September 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OTTAWA — The criminal trial of two prominent “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their role in organizing the protest that brought thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawa, where demonstrators remained for three weeks.

Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon asked the judge not to let the locals testify, arguing their testimony would be irrelevant.

Lich and Barber have already signed admissions that the actions of certain individuals who participated in the protest interfered with public transit and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

Trending Now

The Crown has maintained that it prefers to call its case as it sees fit, and wants local witnesses to tell the court how disruption, intimidation and obstructions caused by the protest manifested on the streets.

Story continues below advertisement

The first 13 days of the trial took place in September and it resumes today after a two-and-a-half week break, with no indication of how much longer it is expected to last.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices