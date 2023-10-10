Menu

Crime

Police arrest, charge 3 people following report of firearm discharge in North Battleford

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 6:45 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police charged three people after the Battlefords RCMP investigated a report of a firearm discharge in North Battleford over the long weekend. File / Getty
Three people were arrested without incident following a report of a firearm discharge in North Battleford, Sask.

The Battleford RCMP received the report on Oct. 8, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m.

“Officers immediately responded. Investigation determined a vehicle with several occupants pulled up to an occupied parked vehicle in the area of 16th Avenue and 93rd Street,” police stated in a release.

“One of them discharged a firearm and the occupant of the parked vehicle, an adult male, was injured. The suspects fled the scene.”

Police stated the adult man was treated in the hospital for injuries described as serious in nature.

“Officers located the suspects, who were travelling in a vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was later disabled north of North Battleford and three individuals were arrested without incident.”

Police charged 18-year-old Tiger Mooswa from North Battleford with one count of attempted murder, fleeing from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation order.

As a result of continued investigation, with the assistance of the Battleford RCMP Municipal General Investigation Section, 18-year-old Isaiah Nicotine from Cando, Sask., and 22-year-old Zhakary Knight from Moosomin First Nation are each charged with one count of fleeing from peace officer and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Oct. 10, 2023.

“Battleford RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section, Gang Task Force and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Battlefords Crime Reduction Team and Meadow Lake Police Dog Services assisted in this investigation,” the release read.

