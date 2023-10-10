Accused Kelowna Remembrance Day service disrupter to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman who is accused of creating a disturbance at an informal 2021 Remembrance Day event will have her day in court before the year ends.

Linda Jackson, who in April entered a not guilty plea to the charge of disturbing order or solemnity of a meeting, is scheduled for a full trial on the matter Dec. 4.

Jackson was charged on April 12, 2022, and has been representing herself ever since. She delayed entering a plea until April 2023, telling the court she was going to abstain until she received video footage of the Nov. 11, 2021, Remembrance Day melee from media organizations that were present.

That eventually came to be and the trial process started to unfurl.

Jackson is accused of being one of several anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters who gathered at the cenotaph in City Park on that morning and interrupted the gathering.

During the press conference where the charge against Jackson was announced, Insp. Adam MacIntosh said, “Kelowna RCMP officers support a person or group’s right to protest, but, when they choose to willfully interrupt the assembly of citizens at a Remembrance Day ceremony, this is a step too far.”