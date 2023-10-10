4 football players arrested after sexual assault at Lethbridge high school

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have arrested four young men in connection with an incident where a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted at Chinook High School.

Police say the assault happened Oct. 3, in a locker room, after regular school hours. The young men who were arrested and the victim are all members of the school football team. This was not a random attack, according to police.

On Tuesday, police went to the school and three boys, who are all under 18, were arrested. The fourth suspect, who is also under 18, was arrested after turning themselves in at the police station.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, charges are pending and no further information will be released until the suspects have been charged.

More to come.