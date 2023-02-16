Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge Police to be at Chinook High School Friday after threat discovered

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 8:55 pm
A file photo of Chinook High School in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
A file photo of Chinook High School in Lethbridge, Alta. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lethbridge Police Service said officers will be present at Chinook High School during the school day on Friday after a threat was discovered.

Sometime on Thursday, staff found the threat written on school property and called police.

Lethbridge police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the veracity of the threat, but there is no evidence to suggest an immediate risk.

Classes will proceed as usual Friday and police said the increased officer presence is a precautionary measure.

Trending Now

Read more: 18-year-old high school student charged but not named after ‘suspicious’ social media posts

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Lethbridge School Division posted a notice that school would proceed as normal on Friday.

“Anytime threats of this nature are reported, school and division staff work closely with Lethbridge Police Services to investigate the report and determine how best to proceed,” the statement on the high school’s website said.

Story continues below advertisement

“School will proceed as normal tomorrow and Chinook will have an increased police presence through the day.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "School will proceed as normal tomorrow and Chinook will have an increased police presence through the day."

Read more: Lethbridge high school student in custody as police investigate ‘suspicious’ Snapchat posts

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

No further information was released and police said it would not comment further.

Lethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Policelethbridge school divisionLethbridge Schoolschinook high schoolChinook High School LethbridgeChinook High School threatLethbridge high school threat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers