18-year-old high school student charged but not named after ‘suspicious’ social media posts

A high school student has been charged after an investigation into “suspicious” social media posts regarding Chinook High School in Lethbridge.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said Wednesday an 18-year-old male was charged under the School Act for disturbing the proceeding of school.

On Sept. 25 at around 11 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of concerning photos on Snapchat. One of the photos included a firearm on top of a box of cigarettes, while another showed a case of bullets. Both of the posts had “Chinook High School” written across them.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, the student was taken into custody at Chinook High School.

LPS said an investigation has determined there was no intent to cause harm and the student apologized for his extremely poor judgement.

In a rare move, even though the student is a legal adult and Global News made several requests, the LPS did not release his name.

The police service said they don’t believe it is in the public interest to do so.

The unnamed man is out of custody and due in court Nov. 21.