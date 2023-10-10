A B.C. man is the 2nd Canadian believed dead after Israel attack by Hamas

Send this page to someone via email

A second Canadian is believed to have died in Israel after a multifront attack by the militant group Hamas over the weekend.

News of the death of Ben Mizrachi, from British Columbia, came Tuesday from a source close to the family, as well as social media posts from family members and his former high school.

Global News first learned on Sunday that Mizrachi was missing through a social media post by his former high school, King David High School in Vancouver, and confirmation from The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

View image in full screen A photo of Ben Mizrachi from Facebook, confirmed by a family friend. Ben Mizrachi/ Facebook

He is the second Canadian believed to have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its attack Saturday.

Israel has since retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza and by cutting off supplies of food, fuel, medicines and other goods.

Alexander Look, from Montreal, is also believed to have been among those killed. His death was confirmed on social media by his family Monday.

Look was attending a dance festival in an Israeli town near Gaza when the festival-goers were attacked.

Two other Canadians from Winnipeg and Ottawa are believed to be missing, officials have said.

The fighting, now in its fourth day, has killed more than 1,700 people and wounded thousands on both sides.