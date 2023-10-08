B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks on region

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is missing in Israel the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed Sunday morning.

Global News first learned that Ben Mizrachi was missing through a social media post by his former high school, King David High School in Vancouver.

“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus, Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the south and is missing. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” the post read.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed the high school message is accurate and that Mizrachi is still missing. The centre said the family is asking for privacy at this time.

View image in full screen A photo of Ben Mizrachi from Facebook, confirmed by a family friend. Ben Mizrachi/ Facebook

The death toll in Israel has reached at least 600 people, according to government numbers, with more than 100 believed to be kidnapped and more than 2,000 people injured after the Hamas militant group attacked the country by air, land and sea on Saturday.

Officials in Gaza say at least 370 people have died in the territory as well.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday morning that soldiers were battling with Hamas fighters in the streets and buildings in Gaza were levelled by retaliation strikes by the Israelis. But the south was not the only place where fighting was seen, with reporting noting a brief exchange with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group also erupting in the north, raising fears the conflict could grow.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet had approved the state of war that he had vowed a day earlier. The security cabinet also said in a statement it has approved cutting off the supply of electricity, goods and fuel into Gaza.

Netanyahu said the country is now embarking on “a long and difficult war.”

– With files from Sean Previl, The Associated Press and Reuters