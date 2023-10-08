Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc returning for final season

Send this page to someone via email

Shortly after their win over Spokane on Saturday, the Kelowna Rockets announced that 20-year-old captain Gabriel Szturc is coming back to Kelowna to play out his overage season.

Last season, the centre from Czech Republic put up 79 points through 56 games, a noticeable jump in on-ice production from the season prior where he posted 41 points through 67 games.

Most recently, Szturc suited up for two preseason games with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, and one preseason game with the Lightning’s AHL farm team, the Syracuse Crunch, before being sent back to the Rockets.

With the move though, comes a difficult decision ahead. The WHL only allows three 20-year-old players per team, and with Szturc returning, the Rockets now have four overage players – the other three are defenceman Jackson DeSouza, and forwards Dylan Wightman and Turner McMillen.

It’s expected Szturc will be in the lineup for Monday afternoon’ affair against the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is set for 12:35 at Prospera Place.