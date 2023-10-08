Police in Ajax, Ont., investigate sexual assault allegation at GO station

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ajax are investigating after a sexual assault was reported at a local train station on Friday evening.

Police said a person was standing on the platform at Ajax GO Station around 8:15 p.m., planning to head to Toronto.

A man they didn’t know came up to them and the pair left the platform together, police said. When the two left the platform, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

“The victim and suspect separated and both headed toward Toronto,” Durham Regional Police said in a statement.

The incident was reported to Toronto police and subsequently passed to officers in Durham Region.

Police said the suspect was between 25 and 30 years old and standing around five-feet, 11-inches tall. He is thought to weigh around 200 pounds and had a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a rain jacket and beige pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.