Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Calgary police looking for dashcam footage in search for missing woman

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 2:35 pm
An undated photo of missing Calgary woman Amy Fahlman. Calgary police found her vehicle in an undisclosed location on Oct. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
An undated photo of missing Calgary woman Amy Fahlman. Calgary police found her vehicle in an undisclosed location on Oct. 4, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for dashcam footage that could help them find 25-year-old Amy Fahlman.

Her brother said the two spoke on Friday, Sept. 29 and Fahlman said she was heading out for a scenic drive north and west of the city. According to Fahlman’s brother, his sister planned to head west from Calgary and then join Highway 22 and head north from there.

Fahlman was supposed to come back later in the day, he said.

Her friends called the police when she didn’t show up for plans the next day.

The Calgary Police Service said they found Fahlman’s grey 2010 Nissan Murano on Tuesday afternoon, apparently stuck down a muddy road, but did not immediately release the location as they searched the area.

Anyone with dashcam footage of her vehicle in the area of Cochrane traveling on Highway 1A to northbound Highway 40, past Waiparous Village, on Sept. 29 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. are asked to email police at pol4741@calgarypolice.ca with their contact information. Police said they will contact people to collect the footage.

Police are also looking for dashcam footage of Fahlman’s vehicle in the Waiparous Village area between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. that same day.

A picture of Amy Falhman's vehicle. Fahlman has been missing since late September. View image in full screen
A picture of Amy Falhman’s vehicle. Fahlman has been missing since late September. Calgary Police Service/Provided
–With files from Adam Toy, Global News.

