LGBTQ groups ban Alberta premier, UCP from 2024 Pride celebrations

A group representing 14 Alberta LGBTQ groups has officially banned Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP from 2024 Pride events.

Queer Citizens United YYC issued a news release Friday afternoon, saying 14 Alberta groups, including Calgary Pride and Okotoks Pride, will not allow the participation of the premier or UCP at this year’s Pride celebrations.

The group said the ban is in direct response to Smith’s “stated intention to infringe on the rights, freedoms and healthcare of the transgender community in Alberta,” adding the policies don’t “reflect the desires of the gender and sexually diverse” community.

“You may not join our celebrations in June when you plan to attack us in September. Queer rights should not be a political decision. Trans rights are human rights.

“We invite Premier Smith to re-consider her harmful and damaging policies and engage in meaningful discussions with the Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary and Queer community.”

When Global News reached out to the premier’s office for comment, the press secretary deferred to the UCP for comment. The UCP provided Global News with this statement:

“We support and celebrate all Albertans and will continue to work towards ensuring that everyone feels valued, respected and at home in Alberta.”

The following groups were undersigned on the group’s news release:

Calgary Pride; Edmonton’s Pride Corner, Lethbridge Pride, Canmore Pride, Banff Pride, Jasper Pride, Central Alberta Pride Society, Red Deer Queer CA, HOMES, Lacombe Pride; Fort Sask Pride Okotoks Pride; Foothills Rainbow; and Connect Queer Alberta Safety Net.