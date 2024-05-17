Grizzly bear attack: B.C. man suffers broken bones, airlifted to Calgary hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man tracking a bear in the Kootenays this week was attacked by a grizzly bear.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, south of the small community of Elkford, B.C., which is about a two-hour drive northeast of Cranbrook and is close to the Alberta border.

Elk Valley RCMP say a father and son, with dogs, had been tracking a bear on a steep mountainside, not far from Highway 43, when the grizzly suddenly appeared.

The younger man, a 36-year-old resident of nearby Sparwood, suffered numerous injuries, including broken bones and lacerations.

“The man was able to defend himself with his firearm and the bear ran off,” said police. “The other man, his father, called for help.”

RCMP say they, B.C. Ambulance, conservation officers, the fire department plus search and rescue responded.

A helicopter rescue was required, Highway 43 was temporarily shut down, and the man was airlifted to Elkford, where he was then subsequently airlifted to Calgary Foothills Hospital.

Police say he was in stable condition at the time.

“All remaining personnel were able to exit the location without other contact with the animal, which remained at large,” said police.

Conservation officers were sent to search for the possibly injured bear, which was found dead near the scene at around 9 p.m.

Police thanked those involved in the man’s rescue.