Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grizzly bear attack: B.C. man suffers broken bones, airlifted to Calgary hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
File photo of a grizzly bear. View image in full screen
File photo of a grizzly bear. Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man tracking a bear in the Kootenays this week was attacked by a grizzly bear.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, south of the small community of Elkford, B.C., which is about a two-hour drive northeast of Cranbrook and is close to the Alberta border.

Elk Valley RCMP say a father and son, with dogs, had been tracking a bear on a steep mountainside, not far from Highway 43, when the grizzly suddenly appeared.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man recounts bear attack survival story at University of Lethbridge'
B.C. man recounts bear attack survival story at University of Lethbridge

The younger man, a 36-year-old resident of nearby Sparwood, suffered numerous injuries, including broken bones and lacerations.

Story continues below advertisement

“The man was able to defend himself with his firearm and the bear ran off,” said police. “The other man, his father, called for help.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP say they, B.C. Ambulance, conservation officers, the fire department plus search and rescue responded.

A helicopter rescue was required, Highway 43 was temporarily shut down, and the man was airlifted to Elkford, where he was then subsequently airlifted to Calgary Foothills Hospital.

Trending Now

Police say he was in stable condition at the time.

Click to play video: 'Family of Alberta fatal bear attack victims shares memories'
Family of Alberta fatal bear attack victims shares memories

“All remaining personnel were able to exit the location without other contact with the animal, which remained at large,” said police.

Conservation officers were sent to search for the possibly injured bear, which was found dead near the scene at around 9 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police thanked those involved in the man’s rescue.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices