Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wetaskiwin, Alta. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal assault

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 5, 2023 4:15 pm
An RCMP logo. A 25-year-old man is in custody following the death of a man on Ermineskin First Nation last weekend. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo. A 25-year-old man is in custody following the death of a man on Ermineskin First Nation last weekend. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Wetaskiwin has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal assault, according to police.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to an aggravated assault on Ermineskin First Nation on Sept. 29 and took the victim, a 52-year-old man from Maskwacis, to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation in partnership with Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton medical examiner’s office.

Trending Now

Police arrested 25-year-old Matyrus Minde as a result of the investigation.

Minde remains in custody, police say, and is set to appear in court on Oct. 10.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices