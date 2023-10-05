Wetaskiwin, Alta. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal assault

See more sharing options

A man from Wetaskiwin has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal assault, according to police.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to an aggravated assault on Ermineskin First Nation on Sept. 29 and took the victim, a 52-year-old man from Maskwacis, to the hospital.

The man died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation in partnership with Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton medical examiner’s office.

Police arrested 25-year-old Matyrus Minde as a result of the investigation.

Minde remains in custody, police say, and is set to appear in court on Oct. 10.