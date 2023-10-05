Surrey Board of Trade worried about taxes in 2024 as city pays for 2 police forces

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey’s leading business advocate has penned a letter to B.C.’s public safety minister, worried about the possibility of tax hikes next year as the city pays for two police forces.

The Surrey Board of Trade is asking Mike Farnworth to articulate a clear plan for advancing second-stage implementation of the Surrey Police Service (SPS) and phasing out the RCMP — a move he ordered in July against mayor and council’s wishes.

“Surrey residents and businesses need a solid policing strategy with adequate wrap-around support services and infrastructure,” states the letter from Board of Trade president Anita Huberman.

“A new police force will impact business taxation. It is always businesses that bear the brunt of increased taxation.”

7:33 One-on-one with Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke

Last month, a report from City of Surrey municipal staff claimed there is “no clear plan or any supporting documents in place” for the city to carry out Farnworth’s instructions to proceed with the SPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the missing items, the report noted — a joint human resources plan to guide deployments and demobilization, confirmed plans for asset sharing and transfer of files between forces, legal frameworks that would support the RCMP working under the command of a municipal police department, and more.

Meanwhile, the cost of maintaining both police departments in Surrey is an estimated $8 million per month.

An independent report commissioned by the province further found that keeping the SPS would cost Surrey taxpayers about $30 million more per year than keeping the RCMP, which is federally subsidized.

Farnworth has offered $150 million to the City of Surrey to support its transition to the SPS, but that number is expected to fall short of the need. As of June 30, year-to-date, the SPS had already cost the municipality $34.5 million in expenditures.

Global News has reached out to Farnworth for comment on this story.

He has previously disputed that there is “no plan” for the SPS transition, and he expects work on the file to pick up now that summer has passed. A “significant amount of work” is already underway, Farnworth told Global News on Sept. 11.

“There’s a trilateral table in place involving both the city, the province and the RCMP on moving forward with the transition,” he said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re still looking at probably 18 months to two years for the full transition to take place. As I said, this is complex.”

1:58 Locke chairs tense Surrey Police Board meeting

In July, after many months of back-and-forth, Farnworth ordered the city to phase out the RCMP amid concerns that replenishing it could tighten resources in places where Mounties are in short supply. He said Surrey failed to prove it could keep the RCMP without compromising safety elsewhere.

A strategic implementation advisor, Jessica McDonald, has been appointed to support Surrey and the province with dispute resolution, communication and meeting timelines, as the two parties continue to butt heads over the transition.

Locke campaigned in October 2022 on a promise to return the RCMP to the police of jurisdiction in Surrey, reversing the course laid out by her predecessor. While she initially supported the creation of the SPS as a councillor, she backtracked within two years, citing transparency concerns and the taxpayer burden.

Story continues below advertisement

She fought vehemently to keep the RCMP, even after a provincial report recommended Surrey keep the SPS in April.

1:43 Farnworth and Locke meet over future of Surrey policing

Huberman at the board of trade, meanwhile, decried the lack of “public comments or materials” that have been released to “highlight the work done thus far,” particularly since McDonald’s appointment.

“We are deeply concerned with the lack of transparency and communication,” she wrote.

“Furthermore, the Surrey Police Board’s webpage does not indicate a clearly defined plan for Phase 2 of implementation. The transition began in early 2019 and continued until 2022 when the new council was appointed.

“It has been four years since the beginning of the transition, and Phase 1 has not been completed, and there is no plan for Phase 2.”