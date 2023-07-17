Menu

Politics

Mike Farnworth to announce final decision on policing in Surrey on Wednesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 3:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor launches policing social media blitz'
Surrey mayor launches policing social media blitz
WATCH: Surrey's mayor has debuted a new social media campaign, doubling down on her conviction to keep the RCMP ahead of a final decision on the matter. Julia Foy reports. – Jul 7, 2023
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday that he will be making his final decision on the future of policing in Surrey on Wednesday, July 19.

At a press conference Monday morning, Farnworth said he will be speaking with his federal counterpart on this issue before the announcement on Wednesday.

A time for the announcement has not yet been disclosed.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor and B.C.’s public safety minister clash over who will police the city'
Surrey mayor and B.C.’s public safety minister clash over who will police the city

In June, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announced council has voted to retain the RCMP in Surrey and not continue with the transition to the Surrey Police Service (SPS)

Farnworth responded by saying the province still needs to make the final decision and view the report from Surrey council to make sure the decision to keep the RCMP meets the province’s requirements.

Locke, who was elected to council in 2018 as a part of former mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, quit the party in 2019 claiming dysfunction on council and conflict over McCallum’s plan to drop the Surrey RCMP for a municipal police force.

One of her key election promises in 2022 was to scrap that transition.

Click to play video: 'Surrey policing debate shows no signs of ending'
Surrey policing debate shows no signs of ending

City staff maintains that if Surrey reverses course and allows the SPS to become the police of jurisdiction, it would cost close to upwards of $40 million more per year than keeping the RCMP, requiring tax increases in the double digits.

Farnworth has offered provincial funding in the realm of $150 million in support if Surrey follows his recommendation to embrace the SPS.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey 

