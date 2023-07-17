Mike Farnworth to announce final decision on policing in Surrey on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday that he will be making his final decision on the future of policing in Surrey on Wednesday, July 19.

At a press conference Monday morning, Farnworth said he will be speaking with his federal counterpart on this issue before the announcement on Wednesday.

A time for the announcement has not yet been disclosed.

2:03 Surrey mayor and B.C.’s public safety minister clash over who will police the city

In June, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announced council has voted to retain the RCMP in Surrey and not continue with the transition to the Surrey Police Service (SPS)

Story continues below advertisement

Farnworth responded by saying the province still needs to make the final decision and view the report from Surrey council to make sure the decision to keep the RCMP meets the province’s requirements.

Locke, who was elected to council in 2018 as a part of former mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, quit the party in 2019 claiming dysfunction on council and conflict over McCallum’s plan to drop the Surrey RCMP for a municipal police force.

One of her key election promises in 2022 was to scrap that transition.

City staff maintains that if Surrey reverses course and allows the SPS to become the police of jurisdiction, it would cost close to upwards of $40 million more per year than keeping the RCMP, requiring tax increases in the double digits.

Farnworth has offered provincial funding in the realm of $150 million in support if Surrey follows his recommendation to embrace the SPS.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey