Drew Barrymore writers refuse to return to her show following strike

With the Writers Guild of America strike now over, The Drew Barrymore Show is once again gearing up to return — but Barrymore’s three head writers aren’t on board.

Though the daytime talker announced on Wednesday that it would make its Season 4 return on Oct. 16, the Writers Guild members who formerly worked on the show have declined offers to return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet to first break the news, co-head writers Cristina Kinon, Chelsea White and Liz Koe were made offers to return to the show after the WGA strike was lifted on Sept. 27.

All three women have been with The Drew Barrymore Show since its first season.

It has not been confirmed why the co-head writers declined to return to The Drew Barrymore Show, but it’s widely thought to be because of Barrymore’s rush to return to production during the strike.

The production is now interviewing new candidates and will remain in compliance with WGA standards.

Barrymore, 48, made a stir last month when she announced her talk show would return without its WGA writers, who were still on strike.

The decision to return without WGA writers angered many union members and supporters who questioned whether Barrymore is a “scab” or will employ “scab writers” in place of union members. (A scab is someone who crosses picket lines to work in place of a striking employee.)

Kinon, White and Koe were among several WGA members who picketed outside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City during tapings of The Drew Barrymore Show.

At the time, the women told The Hollywood Reporter they were not made aware The Drew Barrymore Show would be making its return without them. They said they learned production was resuming via an audience ticket giveaway on social media.

The striking writers carried signs that read “Drew’s WGA crew” and “Do you like breaking strikes?,” a reference to the iconic 1996 horror movie Scream, starring Barrymore.

After ample backlash, Barrymore later apologized. Her apology, which insisted she would still continue production of The Drew Barrymore Show, only triggered further fallout.

Amid growing public upset, several guests scheduled to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show reportedly cancelled their slots in a panic.

Two days later, Barrymore flipped on the decision and said her talk show would not return until the writer’s strikes were over.

As part of the WGA strike, union members demanded improved compensation, benefits and job protection from the use of artificial intelligence or AI, among other things.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is still on strike.