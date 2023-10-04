Police investigate sexual assault at Lethbridge high school involving football team players

Send this page to someone via email

No arrests have been made but police in Lethbridge say they are investigating a sexual assault that took place in a locker room at Chinook High School on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the incident occurred after regular school hours and involved an unspecified number of players with the school’s football program.

They said the victim is a 16-year-old student.

Police said investigators believe the suspect(s) and victim are known to one another and added they believe “this was not a random incident.”

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to other students in relation to this matter and the school remains open.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said officers remained at the scene and warrants were being executed at the school.

“Chinook High School and the Lethbridge School Division are co-operating fully with the investigation,” the Lethbridge Police Service said. “While we understand this is an extremely concerning situation, protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation is our priority.

“No further details or information will be released. An update will be provided when available.”