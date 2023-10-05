Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 6:00 am
A close up of a 'Sorry, We're Closed' sign. View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday January 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is just around the corner, but with the holiday Monday will come several closures.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed Oct. 9, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:

Pharmacy/shopping

  • Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed, except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. which will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the location at 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Rexall locations in London except for the one at 1551 Dundas St. E. will be open on Monday, but with reduced hours.
  • Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall, and CF Masonville Place will be closed on Monday.

Food and drink

  • Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
  • Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday.
  • LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.
  • All Beer Store locations across the province will be closed Monday.

Government/public services

  • Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.
  • Banks will also be closed for Monday.
  • Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.
  • The London Public Library’s Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed.
  • The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed Oct. 7-9 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those dates.
Recreation/entertainment

