Thanksgiving 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is just around the corner, but with the holiday Monday will come several closures.
Here’s a list of what is open and closed Oct. 9, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed, except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. which will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the location at 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Rexall locations in London except for the one at 1551 Dundas St. E. will be open on Monday, but with reduced hours.
- Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall, and CF Masonville Place will be closed on Monday.
Food and drink
- Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
- Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday.
- LCBO locations will be closed on Monday.
- All Beer Store locations across the province will be closed Monday.
Government/public services
- Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.
- Banks will also be closed for Monday.
- Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.
- The London Public Library’s Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed.
- The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed Oct. 7-9 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those dates.
Recreation/entertainment
- The City of London will again be offering free recreation activities across the community. For two science workshop events and two parent and tot skating events, registration is required.
- Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call or check online to confirm specific hours.
- Golf courses will be open.
- Boler Mountain is open all weekend.
- The Factory will be open with extended hours (found at the bottom of the web page).
- East Park will be open, with hours of operation on its website.
- London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend.
- Storybook Gardens says it “will be closed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 11. Storybook Gardens will reopen for StoryBOO! on Oct. 12.”
- More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.
