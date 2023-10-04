Driver charged in Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run that saw 84-year-old cyclist die

See more sharing options

A Niagara Falls, Ont., man is facing a pair of charges in connection with a fatal Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run in mid-July, according to police.

The incident is tied to the death of 84-year-old cyclist Nestor Chemerika, found around 8 p.m. July 13 in a drainage ditch.

Chemerika died in hospital on July 25 after suffering life-threatening injuries.

For several weeks, detectives sought a pickup truck suspected to have been the vehicle that hit the rider.

The suspect pewter-coloured 1999 GMC Sierra was found in late July in Niagara Falls.

At the time, it was believed the truck had undergone recent repairs to a grill, passenger side headlights and a side view mirror, according to investigators.

A 37-year-old driver, identified in a release, is facing failing to stop and careless driving charges.