Police seize truck suspected in Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run that hurt cyclist

Police say they’ve seized a pickup truck suspected to be the vehicle involved in a Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run that sent an 84-year-old cyclist to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The pewter coloured 1999 GMC Sierra was recovered by detectives in Niagara Falls on Wednesday and is believed to have recently undergone repairs to a grill, passenger side headlights, and side view mirror.

In a release, Niagara police say they are still trying to confirm if the confiscated truck was involved and are now making appeals to auto part businesses, including recycling outlets, on sales of used GMC auto parts since July 13.

They’re also seeking information from auto body repair businesses.

In an earlier appeal to the public, investigators released photos on social media of a passenger-side mirror and part of the front lower side of the truck recovered at the scene of the collision.

The cyclist was hit around 8 p.m. on July 13, and officers found him in a drainage ditch. He was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

A driver has still not been identified and no arrests have been made.

“The person responsible should contact legal counsel and arrange for a safe and peaceful surrender,” police said in a statement.

Collision reconstruction investigators are still seeking witnesses or surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police.