Crime

Police say truck may have struck cyclist in Niagara hit and run

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 8:23 pm
Niagara Police believe they're seeking a pewter metallic or silver truck they say hit a cyclist and put him in hospital on July 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara Police believe they're seeking a pewter metallic or silver truck they say hit a cyclist and put him in hospital on July 13, 2023. Global News
Police believe they’re seeking a GM-branded truck in a Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run that sent an 84-year-old cyclist to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators believe the rider was hit by a truck or utility vehicle Thursday night while travelling on East-West Line at Concession 2.

The victim was found by officers laying in a drainage ditch around 8:30 p.m. on July 13.

Police photo of mountain bike that was hit by a vehicle July 13, 2023 while travelling westbound along the north side of East West Line between Niagara Road and Concession 2.
Police photo of mountain bike that was hit by a vehicle July 13, 2023 while travelling westbound along the north side of East West Line between Niagara Road and Concession 2. Niagara Regional Police

That cyclist ended up being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have now released photos on social media of parts that were retrieved from the scene of the accident and potentially from the vehicle involved in the collision.

“The suspect vehicle has been determined to be either a GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Suburban or a GMC Sierra Pick-up Truck,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

“The suspect vehicle colour will be pewter metallic or silver.”

Detectives say a passenger-side mirror and part of the front lower side of the truck was recovered.

A collision reconstruction team is seeking witnesses or surveillance video.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition as of Monday.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Family of a Brampton cyclist killed by an alleged impaired driver wants justice'
Family of a Brampton cyclist killed by an alleged impaired driver wants justice
Related News
Hit and RunNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara newscyclist struckNiagara-on-the-LakeCyclist Hit By Truckconcession 2Concession 2 Roadeast west line
