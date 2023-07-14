Menu

Crime

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Niagara-on-the-Lake, left with life-threatening injuries

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:27 pm
Police are investigating what they believe is a hit and run incident July 13, 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake involving a truck and cyclist. The rider suffered life-threatening injuries, say investigators. View image in full screen
Police are investigating what they believe is a hit and run incident July 13, 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake involving a truck and cyclist. The rider suffered life-threatening injuries, say investigators. Don Mitchell / Global News
An 84-year-old bicyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering “life-threatening injuries” in a Niagara-on-the-Lake hit and run, say police.

The rider is believed to have been hit by a truck or utility vehicle Thursday night while traveling on East-West Line at Concession 2.

A Niagara police spokesperson said the man was discovered by officers lying in a drainage ditch around 8:30 p.m.

That cyclist ended up being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle could be missing a passenger side view mirror and potentially has damage to a front corner.

A collision reconstruction team is seeking witnesses or surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

