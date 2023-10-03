SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays kick off playoff series with Twins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2023 4:02 am
MINNEAPOLIS – The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Twins will host the best-of-three series after winning the AL Central division.

The Blue Jays advanced to the playoffs by claiming the league’s third and final wild-card spot.

Toronto is making its second straight playoff appearance.

The Jays hosted Seattle last fall after taking the first wild-card spot, but lost in two games to the Mariners.

Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman gets the start for Game 1 against the Twins.

The Blue Jays haven’t advanced past the wild-card round of the playoffs since 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

