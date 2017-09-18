Toronto police divers assisting investigation of female torso found in Lake Ontario: Durham police

Toronto police divers are assisting Durham’s homicide investigators in a search for evidence after a female torso was found in Lake Ontario last week.

Durham Regional Police Service reached out to the Toronto Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team, who sent divers out to search Oshawa Harbour’s waterfront on Monday morning.

Divers are looking for any clues that will assist identifying the unknown female victim.

“It’s not uncommon for us to utilize other police services for dive teams,” Const. George Tudos told Global News. “Durham Regional Police doesn’t have a dive unit, per say, and so we’re utilizing Toronto police to assist us with this investigation.”

The body part was originally found by a fisherman near the Oshawa Harbour around 8:30 p.m. on September 11. Investigators are unsure of how long it had been in the water but were able to determine the torso showed obvious signs of trauma.

Results of the postmortem were inconclusive as far as the cause of death, however, investigators from the homicide unit later confirmed the death is being considered suspicious.

Anyone with information or evidence is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407 or 5319. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).