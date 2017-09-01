First of 7 Calgary Garth Brooks concerts kicks off on Friday

Country music superstar Garth Brooks kicks off his first of seven Calgary concerts on Friday.

Brooks initially announced on July 19 that he would be performing in Calgary at a Sept. 9 concert featuring his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood.

Then, in late July, he revealed he would be performing six more shows. The concerts are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all shows went on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. MT and included an eight-ticket limit.

The seven shows were sold out by 3 p.m. MT.

In February, Edmonton was host to nine sold-out Garth Brooks concerts at Rogers Place, which generated $42 million for the city’s economy, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

