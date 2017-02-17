1st of 9 Garth Brooks concerts goin’ down in Edmonton Friday night

For the first time in more than two decades, Garth Brooks is set to hit the stage in Edmonton.

Friday night’s concert at Rogers Place will be the first of nine shows over the next eight days in the capital city. On some days, Brooks will perform a matinee and an evening show.

Brooks will be joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as part of the Garth Brooks World Tour. The three-year tour kicked off with 11 sold out shows in Chicago.

Needless to say, the excitement among country music fans will be high over the next week or so.

Local country music artist Brett Kissel will open for Brooks Friday night.

Friday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m.

The last time Brooks performed in Edmonton was 21 years ago. His previous shows at Northlands Coliseum between Aug. 10 and 12, 1996 saw 50,871 tickets sold.

Watch below: Garth Brooks will perform nine shows in Edmonton with the curtain rising Friday. Here’s how Rogers Place and the city are getting ready.