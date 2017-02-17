Entertainment
7:21 am

1st of 9 Garth Brooks concerts goin’ down in Edmonton Friday night

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Garth Brooks performs at the Honda Center on September 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images
For the first time in more than two decades, Garth Brooks is set to hit the stage in Edmonton.

Friday night’s concert at Rogers Place will be the first of nine shows over the next eight days in the capital city. On some days, Brooks will perform a matinee and an evening show.

Brooks will be joined by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as part of the Garth Brooks World Tour. The three-year tour kicked off with 11 sold out shows in Chicago.

DALLAS, TX – APRIL 17: Hosts Garth Brooks (L) and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage during the ACM Lifting Lives Gala at the Omni Hotel on April 17, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.

Photo by Larry Busacca/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp

Needless to say, the excitement among country music fans will be high over the next week or so.

Local country music artist Brett Kissel will open for Brooks Friday night.

Friday’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: What you need to know before going to see Garth Brooks in Edmonton

The last time Brooks performed in Edmonton was 21 years ago. His previous shows at Northlands Coliseum between Aug. 10 and 12, 1996 saw 50,871 tickets sold.

Watch below: Garth Brooks will perform nine shows in Edmonton with the curtain rising Friday. Here’s how Rogers Place and the city are getting ready.

