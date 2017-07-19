Garth Brooks announces Calgary concert with Trisha Yearwood on Sept. 9

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will be performing in Calgary in September at a concert featuring his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood.

The concert, part of Brooks’ current world tour, will be held at the Saddledome at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. MT and include an eight ticket limit.

Tickets are $79.98 each including taxes and a $6.25 service charge.

In February, Edmonton was host to nine sold-out Garth Brooks concerts at Rogers Place, which generated $42 million for the city’s economy, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

His last concert in Calgary was in 2012 during the Calgary Stampede.