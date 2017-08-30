Halifax police charge third person in connection with Nadia Gonzales homicide

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a third person in relation to the homicide of Nadia Gonzales.

Gonzales, 35, was found unresponsive inside an apartment at 33 Hastings Drive in Dartmouth on June 16. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH: Nova Scotia homicide victim Nadia Gonzales ‘an amazing person with an amazing spirit’

Investigators arrested a 60-year-old man on Thursday morning at a residence on Hastings Drive. Police say the man was not one of the people who was previously taken into custody.

Wayne Andrew Bruce is now facing a charge of first degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and numerous other weapons-related charges not related to Gonzales’ homicide.

READ: 5 people in custody following suspicious death in Dartmouth

Through the course of the investigation, police say four men and a woman were taken into custody.

Three of the men were later released without charges.

READ MORE: ‘We will deeply miss her’: Crowdfunding campaign started for woman found dead in Dartmouth

On June 17, Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, of Dartmouth was charged with a slew of offences including first degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Samanda Rose Ritch ,19, of Halifax was also charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Bruce is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.