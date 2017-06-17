5 people in custody following suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have five people in custody following a suspicious death Friday evening in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Hastings Drive for an assault in progress shortly after 7:30 p.m.

JUST IN: #Halifax Police say 5 people are in custody in connection to suspicious death in #Dartmouth last night. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/tEDTfA0zkN — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) June 17, 2017

Once on scene, police discovered an injured man outside a residential building.

He was transported to hospital by EHS with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

An unresponsive woman was located inside an apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t believe this is a random act.

A few hours after the initial call, officers arrested three men in Dartmouth in relation to the suspicious death.

Currently, a 33-year-old, 24-year-old and 27-year-old male are being held for questioning.

Saturday morning, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were also taken into custody for questioning.

Police say the investigation is being led by the Homicide Unit. Forensic Identification Offices are presently on scene processing the area for evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.