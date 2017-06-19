‘We will deeply miss her’: Crowdfunding campaign started for woman found dead in Dartmouth

A newly started crowdfunding campaign is trying to raise funds for the family of a Hamomonds Plains woman who was found dead in a Dartmouth building on Friday.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $10,000 to honour Nadia Gonzales, 35, and “help her daughters and family out during this tragic time.”

According to her obituary, Gonzales is survived by multiple family members and friends including her two daughters and parents.

READ MORE: First-degree murder changes laid in death of Dartmouth woman

“She adored animals and rescued many of them, as she could not endure to see them suffer,” reads the obituary. “We will deeply miss her infectious laughter and beautiful smile.”

The crowdfunding campaign is endorsed in the obituary.

As of 10:45 a.m. AT on Monday the fund had raised $700.

READ MORE: Man to appear in N.S. court to face second-degree-murder charge after extradition from Venezuela

Gonzales’ death has been ruled a homicide with one woman and man each being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, and Samanda Rose Ritch, 19, appeared in court on Monday.

Halifax police are continuing to investigate.