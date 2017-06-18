First-degree murder changes laid in death of Dartmouth woman

Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death of a woman on Friday evening in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and charges have been laid.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Hastings Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m for an assault in progress.

Once on scene, officers discovered an injured man outside a residential building. He was transported to the Dartmouth General Hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Police also located an unresponsive woman inside a building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on an autopsy by the medical examiner, the death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Nadia Gonzales, 35, of Dartmouth. Police say the homicide is not considered to be a random act.

Four men and a woman were originally taken into custody. Three men were later released from custody without charges.

Calvin Maynard Sparks, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

Samanda Rose Ritch, 19, has also been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

Both Sparks and Ritch will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.