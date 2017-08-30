Wildfires force 3 Manitoba communities to evacuate

Three Manitoba First Nations communities in the Island Lakes area are being evacuated as wildfires and smoke grow closer.

More than 1,000 people from Wasagamack First Nation have already been evacuated to St. Theresa Point according to a Facebook post from MLA Judy Klassen.

“Boats still travelling back and forth to Wasagamack, carefully navigating the cold dark lakes,” she continued in the post adding that many local people are donating clothes, blankets and food.

Klassen also said hundreds more are waiting at the St. Theresa Point Airport for flights.

.@RedCrossMB is supporting the evacuation of 3 First Nations in Island Lake area in NE #Manitoba due to smoke and #mbfires. — Red Cross Manitoba (@RedCrossMB) August 30, 2017

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting in the evacuation efforts.

There’s no word yet on how many people are impacted.