Teen drowns in lake south of Brooks, Alberta: RCMP

The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from a lake south of Brooks, Alta. on Tuesday after emergency crews were called to a possible drowning, the RCMP said.

Police said officers were called to the main beach at Lake Newell at 3:44 p.m. They said the teen was “floating on the lake when he appeared to jump off of his flotation device.” They said he appeared to be in “distress” before going underwater.

South Eastern Alberta Search and Rescue, the Medicine Hat Fire Department’s aquatic rescue team, the Brooks Fire Department, HALO Air Ambulance and Alberta Parks helped RCMP officers and paramedics with Alberta Health Services respond to the incident.

Police said the teen’s family has been notified of his death and said no further details would be released at this time.

Lake Newell is in Kinbrook Island Provincial Park, which is located about 16 kilometres south of Brooks.